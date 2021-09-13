Palestinian Youth Injured by Israeli Forces in Jerusalem after Alleged Stabbing Attack

September 13, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli police today shot and injured a Palestinian youth near the Central Bus Station in Jaffa St. near Jerusalem after an alleged stabbing attack, according to Israeli media.

Israeli police opened fire on a Palestinian youth who allegedly carried out a stabbing attack that resulted in the injury of two settlers, causing him injuries.

The identity and fate of the youth remain unknown until the moment.

Israeli has been criticized for its reflexive use of lethal force and “extrajudicial killings” when Palestinian alleged attackers no longer pose an immediate threat.

(WAFA, PC, Social

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.