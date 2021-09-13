Palestinian Youth Injured by Israeli Forces in Jerusalem after Alleged Stabbing Attack

Israeli police today shot and injured a Palestinian youth near the Central Bus Station in Jaffa St. near Jerusalem after an alleged stabbing attack, according to Israeli media.

Israeli police opened fire on a Palestinian youth who allegedly carried out a stabbing attack that resulted in the injury of two settlers, causing him injuries.

The identity and fate of the youth remain unknown until the moment.

Israeli has been criticized for its reflexive use of lethal force and “extrajudicial killings” when Palestinian alleged attackers no longer pose an immediate threat.

