WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Critically Injure Palestinian Man near Bethlehem

September 13, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces shot and critically injured a man near Bethlehem. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli occupation forces today shot and critically injured a Palestinian man near the Gush Etzion settlements bloc, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli soldiers opened fire at Mohammad Kamal Blu, 27, a resident of Beit Fajjar town, critically injuring him.

The Israeli army claimed that he was attempting to carry out a stabbing attack; however, no Israeli casualties were reported.

The soldiers prevented Palestinian medics from approaching the scene to attend to the Palestinian as he was left bleeding on the ground.

Israeli media reported that the man was in severe condition and subsequently taken to the Shaare Zedek Hospital in West Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

