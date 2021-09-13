Number of Jewish Americans Moving to Illegal Settlements Increases ‘Dramatically’

The number of Jewish Americans moving into illegal settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has increased dramatically, according to recent data from Tel-Aviv’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

Out of the 2,296 US citizens who migrated to Israel last year, 191 moved into illegal settlements. This represents nearly a threefold increase from the previous year when less than three percent settled in Palestinian territory.

American Jews are also the most likely to settle in occupied territory compared with fellow Jews from other parts of the world. While they accounted for just over ten percent of all the newcomers arriving in Israel last year, they made up nearly a third of those opting to settle in the West Bank.

This disparity is said to be due to the American Jewish community being more orthodox and tending to hold right-wing supremacist views, such as that all of the territories from the River Jordan to the Mediterranean Sea was granted to Jews by God.

The ugly reality of the takeover of Palestinian land by Jewish settlers arriving from the US grabbed international attention earlier this year when an American-born Israeli, Yaakov Fauci, was captured on video trying to evict the Palestinian El-Kurd family from their home in the Sheik Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)