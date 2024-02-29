Palestinian Youth Shot and Killed in West Bank Raid

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed one Palestinian youth during a raid on a West Bank town at dawn on Thursday.

A Palestinian youth was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the early hours of Thursday during a military incursion into the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

Bashar Nihad Hanani, aged 25, was killed after being shot in the abdomen, according to the official news agency WAFA.



He was later rushed to a hospital in the city of Nablus, where he was pronounced dead.

The report says Israeli military vehicles stormed several neighborhoods in the town, sparking confrontations, during which the occupation forces opened heavy gunfire, critically injuring Hanani.

Israeli occupation forces also broke into a Medical Center in the town, WAFA reported.

Tensions have escalated across the West Bank since Israel launched its genocidal military offensive against the Gaza Strip following the October 7 resistance operation.

At least 411 Palestinians have since been killed and over 4,600 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Late on Saturday and early Sunday, “Israeli occupation forces arrested at least 15 citizens from the West Bank, including journalist Sami Al-Shami and former prisoners,” the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

The detentions took place in the governorates of Hebron, Nablus, Jericho, Jenin, and Ramallah, accompanied by widespread acts of abuse, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, they added.

Some 7,120 Palestinians have been detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

(PC, WAFA)