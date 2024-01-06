Palestinian Youth Shot, Injured in Israeli Raid near Tulkarm – VIDEO

Israel intensified its raids in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via WAFA)

A Palestinian youth was shot and injured on Saturday by Israeli army gunfire following a military raid into the town of Bala’a, east of the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a Palestinian youth, whose identity was not identified, was shot by Israeli live ammunition in his lower extremities and was transferred to the Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm for medical treatment.

According to WAFA, a large Israeli military force stormed the town of Bala’a and deployed its snipers on one of the buildings, amidst clashes erupting between locals and soldiers.

Israeli occupation forces raided a commercial store in the center of the town, after blowing up its gate, searching it, and vandalizing its contents.

Fadi Shawkat Omairm, the owner of a commercial store in the town, was later detained.

Israeli soldiers also raided the Bala’a kindergarten building and searched it during the raid.

Meantime, at least three Palestinians were injured in confrontations that broke out after the occupation forces stormed the town of Anabta, east of Tulkarm.

The wounded were transferred to the Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital for medical treatment. Their conditions were described as stable.

Israeli forces also detained two women following their raid of the Shweika suburb, north of Tulkarm, after raiding and ransacking their homes.

The two women were identified as Tahani Ahmed Hassan Nayfeh, the wife of the prisoner Muhammad Nayfeh, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, and the wife of her son, the freed prisoner Rabei Nayfeh Shahd Muhammad Omar.

(WAFA, PC)

