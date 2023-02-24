Palestinian Youth Succumbs to Injuries from Israeli Army Gunfire near Hebron

A Palestinian youth succumbed on Friday to critical injuries he sustained from Israeli army gunfire in al-Arroub refugee camp, near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official news agency WAFA reported.

Medical sources said that Mohammad Jawabreh, 22, succumbed to critical injuries he sustained by Israeli troops Thursday afternoon after being hit by a live round that pierced his head in the southern West Bank refugee camp.

Jawabreh was rushed to al-Ahliu Hospital, where medics said that the live round caused significant damage to his brain, and was later pronounced dead.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli forces and armed Jewish settlers have killed 65 Palestinians, including 13 children, four elderly and a prisoner, since the start of 2023.

A Palestinian father bids the last farewell to his 22-year-old son, Mohammad Jawabreh, who was killed by Israeli occupation forces near Al-Khalil (Hebron), on Friday, February 24. pic.twitter.com/sclejHKFoL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 24, 2023

(WAFA, PC)