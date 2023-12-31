Death Toll Dramatically Rises as Israel Continues Bombing Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and others injured in the early hours of Sunday amid a non-stop barrage of Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling across the Gaza Strip.

Israeli bombardment was mostly focused in central Gaza where, according to a medical source cited by Al-Jazeera, at least 64 Palestinians were killed and 186 were injured in the last 24 hours.

Central Gaza

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that, over the last few hours, Israeli bombardments targeted three mosques.

The strikes hit the Al-Muhajireen Mosque and Al-Sahaba Mosque in the Al-Maghazi camp, and the Al-Furqan Mosque in the city of Deir al-Balah, all in the Central Gaza Strip.

More casualties were reported as Israeli occupation forces bombed the residences of the Qandeel and Abu Shahada families in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp. Other Israeli airstrikes also hit the premises of the Al-Salah Association in the camp.

In the Nuseirat camp, a number of civilian casualties, both fatalities and wounded, were transported to Al-Awda Hospital due to the nonstop Israeli airstrikes.

An Israeli airstrike targeted homes east of Deir al-Balah, causing casualties among civilians.

The Israeli artillery continued to shell the Bureij, Nuseirat, and Al-Maghazi refugee camps, resulting in more civilian casualties and the destruction of public and private properties and infrastructure.

On Saturday evening, more than 25 civilians were reported killed and others injured in a barrage of Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting the Nuseirat and Al-Maghazi refugee camps, as well as the town of Al-Zawaida, in central Gaza, in addition to the city of Rafah in the south.

Southern Gaza

An Israeli Apache helicopter opened fire indiscriminately at residential neighborhoods east of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, an Israeli drone targeted the home of the Tahrawi family west of Rafah in southern Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,822 Palestinians have been killed, and 56,451 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

