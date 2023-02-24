UN Condemns Israel’s Use of ‘Explosive’ Weapons in Nablus Military Raid

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, condemned on Thursday the Israeli occupation forces’ use of “explosive projectiles”, which resulted in 11 deaths and 102 injuries in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

“I am deeply concerned that scores of Palestinians, including a boy and three older men, were killed and hundreds injured in the Israeli operation in Nablus,” Turk said.

The Israeli army conducted an operation involving shoulder-launched explosive projectiles in a highly-populated area in broad daylight, at a time of heightened public activity.

Israeli forces stormed the city on Wednesday with armored vehicles murdering 11 Palestinians, including a 16-year-old boy and 72- and 68-year-old men, in addition to wounding 102 others.

Turk stressed that all law enforcement security operations must comply with international human rights law, including ensuring that all killings and serious injuries are investigated under international norms and standards.

(PC, MEMO)