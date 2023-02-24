UN Condemns Israel’s Use of ‘Explosive’ Weapons in Nablus Military Raid

February 24, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Volker Türk is the new UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. (Photo: Jean Marc Ferré, via UNHCR Website)

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, condemned on Thursday the Israeli occupation forces’ use of “explosive projectiles”, which resulted in 11 deaths and 102 injuries in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

“I am deeply concerned that scores of Palestinians, including a boy and three older men, were killed and hundreds injured in the Israeli operation in Nablus,” Turk said.

The Israeli army conducted an operation involving shoulder-launched explosive projectiles in a highly-populated area in broad daylight, at a time of heightened public activity.

Israeli forces stormed the city on Wednesday with armored vehicles murdering 11 Palestinians, including a 16-year-old boy and 72- and 68-year-old men, in addition to wounding 102 others.

Turk stressed that all law enforcement security operations must comply with international human rights law, including ensuring that all killings and serious injuries are investigated under international norms and standards.

(PC, MEMO)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*