Palestinian Doctor, Jabarin Dies of Heart Attack after Israeli Forces Fire Stun Grenades

September 18, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Nedal Mohammad Jabarin, 54, died of a heart attack after Israeli forces fired stun grenades at Palestinian civilians. (Photo: File)

A Palestinian dentist died of a heart attack today after Israeli forces fired stun grenades at Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.

The man, identified as Dr. Nedal Mohammad Jabarin, 54, was near Barta’a checkpoint, near Jenin in the occupied West Bank, when Israeli occupation forces fired rounds of stun grenades at Palestinian civilians.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

