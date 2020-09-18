Palestinian Doctor, Jabarin Dies of Heart Attack after Israeli Forces Fire Stun Grenades

A Palestinian dentist died of a heart attack today after Israeli forces fired stun grenades at Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Nedal Jabarin, a Palestinian dentist, died today of a heart attack after he was hit by a stun grenade by the Israeli occupation forces near Jenin in the occupied West Bank.#Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/DQAjCqziNq — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) September 18, 2020

The man, identified as Dr. Nedal Mohammad Jabarin, 54, was near Barta’a checkpoint, near Jenin in the occupied West Bank, when Israeli occupation forces fired rounds of stun grenades at Palestinian civilians.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)