Jewish Settlers Brutally Assault Two Palestinian Brothers in West Bank

Two Palestinian brothers were left with fractures and bruises Friday, after being assaulted by Jewish settlers near al-Walaja village, west of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Security sources confirmed that a group of Jewish settlers attacked Ashraft Mustafa Najjar, 43, and his brother, Muhammad, 40, both identified as residents of the al-Azzeh refugee camp, near the village, inflicting fractures and bruises across their bodies.

One of the two brothers was rushed to a hospital in Bethlehem given his serious condition.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)