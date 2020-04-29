Palestinian Ministry of Health Approves Al-Quds University Innovative Medical Ventilator

April 29, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Al-Quds University’s fully computerized low-cost ventilator. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Palestinian Standards Institute (PSI) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) officially approved the medical ventilator that was designed and produced by Al-Quds University’s (AQU) faculties of engineering and medicine and was unveiled earlier this month, an Al-Quds University press release said today.

The decision to officially approve AQU’s medical ventilator came after a series of extensive technical tests and medical trials that were carried out on the prototype over the past three weeks by the PSI and MoH, under the supervision of several teams of experts who worked around the clock to complete the tests on an expedited basis, given the urgency for medical ventilators worldwide as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread.

President of Al-Quds University, Imad Abu Kishek, announced that the university will begin immediately the process of producing 100 units to deliver them to Palestinian hospitals and treatment centers through the MoH, as a contribution by the university to the battle led by the Palestinian president and government against the pandemic and its consequences.

On April 1, Al Quds University President, Professor Imad Abu Kishek announced that his university has “succeeded in producing a fully computerized ventilator capable of saving lives and providing a viable alternative to the shortage in Palestine and beyond in the standard commercial ventilators and other respiratory support machines”, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

The breakthrough came at a critical time for Palestinians, who are struggling with the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 disease, and growing restrictions imposed by the Israeli military.

Al-Quds University is a research-intensive university with more than 100 under and postgraduate programs.

(Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.