Palestinian FM Commends Russia’s Opposition to Israel’s Annexation Plan

Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Al-Maliki commended today the Russian position in opposition to Israel’s annexation plan.

This came after al-Maliki received a letter from his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Russia’s opposition to any unilateral move that might be taken by the Israeli government to apply Israeli sovereignty over, or in other words to annex, the Jordan Valley and the illegal colonial settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Arab League to Meet Urgently over Israel’s Annexation Plans https://t.co/HLifVhpq5I via @PalestineChron — @palestinechron (@PalestineChron) April 28, 2020

Russia stressed in the letter, which was delivered by the Russian ambassador to Palestine Gocha Buachidze, that any such move would constitute a violation of the principals of international law and legitimacy.

In his letter, Lavrov said that “the implementation of this plan prevents the establishment of a geographically contiguous Palestinian state,” and called for speeding up the revival of direct Palestinian-Israeli talks in order to reach mutually-agreed solutions to all final-status issues.

He affirmed his country’s principled position calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On April 20, after three general elections and an unprecedented deadlock, all within the course of one year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz signed a government coalition agreement.

According to the deal, “Netanyahu can advance legislation to annex parts of the West Bank starting July 1, on the condition that the move is supported by the U.S. administration,” Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)