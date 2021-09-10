Palestinians Hold Protests in West Bank, Jerusalem over Mistreatment of Prisoners

Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem are holding protests in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners subject to brutal mistreatment in Israeli jails.

Protestors took to the streets in several West Bank towns condemning the repressive and punitive measures the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) has imposed on prisoners in the wake of the escape of six prisoners from Israel’s most secure prisons.

I support the Palestinians’ "Day of Rage Protests" in solidarity with six escaped prisoners and other innocent Palestinian prisoners who are still being held in jails illegally by Israelis in occupied territories. — Eugene Milford AGPP (@eugenemilford) September 10, 2021

In Nablus district, Israeli forces cracked down on a protest at Jabal Sbeih (Sbeih Mountain) a scene of weekly Friday protests against Israeli settler-colonialism and land pillage, near Beita town, south of the city.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), confirmed that Ala Badarneh, a journalist, was hit with a rubber-coated steel bullet in the chest, while covering the events.

Another protestor sustained bruises due to falling from a high place after being chased by the soldiers during confrontations.

Israel has begun arresting family members of the six escaped Palestinian prisoners. This arrest campaign is a form of collective punishment, meant to intimidate and repress Palestinians as a whole. https://t.co/SkcSreVXXl — IMEU (@theIMEU) September 8, 2021

In Hebron district, a sizable Israeli force violently dispersed a rally in solidarity with prisoners in Beit Ummar town, north of the city, firing concussion and tear-gas bombs towards the participants. No injuries were reported though.

In Jerusalem, large reinforcements of police barged their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and occupied the rooftop of the Dome of the Rock and the vicinity of Bab al-Rahma prayer area as a means to prevent a rally in protest with prisoners.

Widespread protests expected today across various points of the West Bank, Jerusalem, Gaza today, in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails & in support of the six who escaped on Monday and remain at large. Hebron last night: https://t.co/OKCfmtIfxL — Ben White (@benabyad) September 10, 2021

Palestinians organized rallies in solidarity with other prisoners in Israeli jails after the Israeli special units and soldiers cracked down on several prisons in an attempt to disperse some 400 prisoners affiliated with Islamic Jihad and relocate them to other prisons, prompting prisoners to set seven cells on fire.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)