BREAKING: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Doctor in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

September 10, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian doctor Hazem Joulani was killed by Israeli forces in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian medical doctor was announced dead on Friday evening shortly after he was shot and critically injured by Israeli occupation forces in the old city of Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli police officers opened gunfire at Dr. Hazem Joulani near Bab al-Majlis, one of the main gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, critically injuring him.

The Israeli police also denied access to Palestinian civilians who attempted to provide him with first aid.

The Palestinian Detainees Affairs Commission said Joulani, who was rushed to the Hadasah Medical Center for treatment, was announced dead of his wounds a couple of minutes later.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.