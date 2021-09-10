BREAKING: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Doctor in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

A Palestinian medical doctor was announced dead on Friday evening shortly after he was shot and critically injured by Israeli occupation forces in the old city of Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Dr. Hazem Joulani was killed in #Jerusalem. His entire life was under Israeli settler-colonial violence. Today, he became a martyr, a dead witness to #Israel’s brutal, inhumane, colonial violence that knows no bounds. pic.twitter.com/gk2KK0QUMz — مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) September 10, 2021

Israeli police officers opened gunfire at Dr. Hazem Joulani near Bab al-Majlis, one of the main gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, critically injuring him.

The Israeli police also denied access to Palestinian civilians who attempted to provide him with first aid.

Dr. Hazem Joulani was killed in #Jerusalem today. 🚨GRAPHIC: video as Dr. Joulani is kept on floor. pic.twitter.com/Pt1SybtzH7 — مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) September 10, 2021

The Palestinian Detainees Affairs Commission said Joulani, who was rushed to the Hadasah Medical Center for treatment, was announced dead of his wounds a couple of minutes later.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)