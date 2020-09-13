Palestinians in Gaza Rally against Bahrain-Israel Normalization (VIDEO)

Dozens of Palestinians rallied in Gaza on Saturday, expressing their anger at Gulf countries’ deals to normalize relations with the Jewish State, Reuters reported.

Bahrain followed the UAE to become the fourth Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel, a move driven by mutual enmity towards Iran but one that throws Palestinians’ plight in further jeopardy.

Let's not be quiet about this betrayal…#Group4Palestine#FreePalestine#SobatPalestinaINA

Palestinians hold a protest in Deir el-Balah, in the middle of the Gaza Strip, against the Bahrain-Israel normalization deal, today. pic.twitter.com/ZTF8eWn7Aw — Prabu Welgeduwelbeh (@_King_Petruk) September 12, 2020

The protest was held in the Gaza strip and organized by Hamas, the political group in charge of the coastal enclave.

Demonstrators burned pictures of Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the UAE’s Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nayhan.

“We have to fight the virus of normalization and block all its paths before it succeeds, to prevent it from spreading,” Hamas official Maher al-Holy told Reuters.

Palestinians protest in Gaza against Bahrain,UAE moves to normalize Israeli ties#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/E6jkLDpkmE — Press TV (@PressTV) September 12, 2020

The agreement is considered a severe blow to Palestinian efforts aimed at isolating Israel regionally and internationally until it ends its military occupation and apartheid-like system in occupied Palestine.

The Bahraini decision, which was announced by US President Donald Trump on Friday was made despite repeated assurances that Manama will not extend diplomatic ties with Israel until Palestinians obtain their rights in accordance with international law.

The Bahrain-Israel agreement came as another shock to Palestinians who still didn’t recover from the news of the UAE-Israel normalization.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)