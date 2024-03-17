By Palestine Chronicle Staff

With more than 31,500 Palestinians killed in Gaza, the world continues to witness demonstrations calling for an end to the genocide.

Demonstrations calling for an end to Israel’s genocidal attack on the Gaza Strip have been held in various European cities and elsewhere.

In Berlin, protesters marched to Hermann Square carrying Palestinian flags, banners and placards with messages that read: “Stop the genocide in Gaza”, “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine”, “Ceasefire now” and “Freedom for Palestine.”

The Anadolu news agency reported that some joined with pans, symbolic dolls, and bags of flour to draw attention to hunger in Gaza.

In Geneva, Switzerland thousands gathered at Parc Des Cropettes Square to protest.

Adam McBeth, a Scottish citizen, told Anadolu that he participated to show solidarity with Palestine and the Palestinian people.

“I believe we cannot remain silent while witnessing the genocide. Viewing the photos and videos of hunger is deeply painful,” McBeth said.

“I think the world is not doing enough, especially European countries. We need to be more active and voice our outrage loudly to stop the famine and genocide in Gaza,” said McBeth.

Another protester, Joseph Burke from the US, reportedly said: “I think we urgently need a full and permanent cease-fire in Gaza. I particularly believe that Israel’s violence and genocide must be stopped.”

In Helsinki, Finland protesters demanded ‘Let Gaza Live’ and placed the clothing of children on the ground highlighting the thousands of children killed in Israel’s brutal assault on the besieged enclave.

Scores gathered in Brussels, Belgium as well to demand a Free Palestine.

Paris

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Paris at the Fountain of the Innocents on Saturday, organized by the France Palestine Solidarity and Euro Palestine associations, according to Anadolu.

Euro Palestine Association President Olivia Zemor, who is Jewish, reportedly voiced concerns about the famine that Palestinians are suffering, pointing out that the humanitarian catastrophe does not concern only Muslims in the holy month of Ramadan, but also Christians.

“The French government is complicit and contributes to the criminalizing of the boycott campaign of Israel. This should be stopped as soon as possible to save lives,” said Zemor.

A woman tried to storm the rally carrying the Israeli flag before police intervened to avoid any tensions, reported Anadolu.

Members of the Blouse Blanches group also participated and highlighted the difficult conditions that doctors and caregivers are facing every day due to the continuous bombing by Israel, in particular the lack of medical supplies to help the wounded.

Numerous rallies have recently taken place in Paris and other French cities to demand companies stop arming Israel and encourage a boycott of products or markets that support Israel, such as multinational corporation, Carrefour.

Ontario and Seoul

In Canada, demonstrators protested outside the Union Station in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

A similar protest was held in Seoul, South Korea, with demonstrators chanting ‘Palestine will be free!’

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,645 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,676 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(Anadolu, PC)