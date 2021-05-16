Scores Killed, Wounded in Gaza, across Palestine, as Israeli Attacks Continue (LIVE BLOG)

Scores of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza following Israeli security forces’ crackdowns on Jerusalem worshippers and unarmed protesters. Follow our regularly updated Live Blog below for more information.

Sunday, May 16, 11:00 am (GMT+3)

UPDATE | China Calls for UN Council Action, Blames US

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the UN Security Council to work at de-escalation of violence between Israel and Palestinians. He also blamed the US for the council’s lack of action so far.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on the U.N. Security Council to seek an early de-escalation of violence between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers. He also blamed the U.S. for the council’s lack of action so far.https://t.co/lauxDvBqBv — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) May 16, 2021

“Regrettably, the council has so far failed to reach an agreement, with the United States standing on the opposite side of international justice,” the state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Wang as saying.

Sunday, May 16, 09:00 am (GMT+3)

UPDATE | Netanyahu: Attacks Will Continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli attacks on Gaza will continue.

“Israel’s operations on Gaza will continue as long as needed to reach its aims,” he said at a news conference where he thanked US President Joe Biden for his support.

Sunday, May 16, 6:57 am (GMT+3)

BREAKING | More Gaza Deaths Reported

– Five more Palestinians killed overnight in various parts of Gaza. Toll is expected to grow as many remain trapped under the rubble of their homes. 42 Reported wounded. The areas hit include Wihda street, the Gaza Vally, Buraij and Nuseirat refugee camps, among others.

– Israeli navy boats continue to fire at the Gaza coast.

Tonight Israel further intensified the violence it started, escalated, and refuses to negotiate an end to, and Palestinian casualties and damaged are expected to rise further. Israel also bombed the main road to the primary hospital serving the Gaza territory. pic.twitter.com/fBcTJ9aWRm — Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) May 16, 2021

UPDATE | Ireland Condemns Israeli Atrocities

Anadolu: Ireland’s foreign minister on Saturday condemned Israeli attacks having killed dozens of children over the last five days alone.

“32 children killed since Monday in Gaza by Israeli fire – that’s approx 1/4 of all fatalities – It’s not acceptable!,” wrote Simon Coveney on Twitter, linking to a news report by Ireland’s RTE called Family of 10 killed in Gaza attack, US envoys arrives for talks. (Anadolu)

32 children killed since Monday in #Gaza by Israeli fire – that’s approx 1/4 of all fatalities – It’s not acceptable! Israel has int. legal obligation to protect children in conflict & r not doing so! #Ireland will speak forcefully again at UNSC tomorrow. https://t.co/HGiCoTbfwk — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) May 15, 2021

Sunday, May 16, 2:13 am (GMT+3)

UPDATE | West Bank under Israeli Fire

Palestinian Red Crescent Society: 580 Palestinians wounded by Israeli fire and teargas throughout the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

In 2018 I met a young Afro-Palestinian man in Jericho named Hasan (shown on the right in 1st photo), he shared his story of struggle in the West Bank and longing to see that ocean, which he can’t visit without a permit. His brother Mohammad (2nd photo) was killed by the IDF today pic.twitter.com/xIPGbZpj70 — Rebecca Pierce #SaveSheikhJarrah (@aptly_engineerd) May 14, 2021

Sunday, May 16, 2:00 am (GMT+3)

BREAKING | Wihda (Unity) Street Under Attack

– Israeli warplanes bomb homes in Wihda Street in #Gaza city. Two dead and many injured.

Israel killed Dr. Mu'in Ahmad Al-Aloul, his wife and five sons after a massacre was committed against them in Al-Wehda Street in Gaza ..#Gaza_Under_Attack #GazaUnderAttack #gaza pic.twitter.com/bz3NoLB4Iv — Palestine qadi (@ALQadiPAL) May 15, 2021

– Intense Israeli bombing also reported in the eastern parts of Gaza city, targeting major intersections in the city, thus preventing ambulances from reaching the wounded.

People are screaming under the rubbles! #Gaza pic.twitter.com/FtklGWIMj3 — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) May 15, 2021

Sunday, May 16, 12:50 am (GMT+3)

BREAKING | Gaza Retaliates with 42 Rockets

– 42 Palestinian rockets hit Tel Aviv and other Israeli areas after the end of a two-hour lull announced earlier by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

– Netanyahu: Difficult days ahead.

For the developments from previous days, click here.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Agencies)