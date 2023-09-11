Palestinians in Gaza Show Solidarity with Morocco Earthquake Victims – PHOTO GALLERY

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians and Moroccans stood side-by-side in Gaza on Monday to show solidarity with the victims of the earthquake that hit Morocco on September 8.

Participants raised Moroccan and Palestinian flags, and speakers highlighted the strong and unbreakable bond between both nations.

A Palestinian response team is ready to be dispatched from the West Bank to help in the post-earthquake recovery effort.

Palestinians in Gaza are “ready to send a medical team to help their Moroccan brethren,” Ahmed al-Mughrabi, spokesman for the Moroccan community in Gaza said in a speech.

For his part, Bilal Jadallah, director of the ‘House of Journalism – Palestine’, offered condolences from the Palestinian people to the bereaved Moroccan families, and support for those who were injured.

A devastating quake, with a 7.0 magnitude, hit Central Morocco on Friday, September 8, killing and wounding thousands.

Gaza has been under an Israeli siege since 2007. The blockade, and a series of deadly Israeli wars, have made life nearly impossible in the Strip.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)