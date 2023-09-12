Palestinian Family of Eight among Victims of Libya Storm Floods

September 12, 2023 News, Slider
Massive destruction in Libya following the massive torrential floods. (Photo: via WAFA)

A Palestinian family of eight members was confirmed to be among the fatalities in the Derna region in eastern Libya, as a result of massive torrential floods, according to the Consulate General of the State of Palestine in Benghazi.

The consulate confirmed that the number of Palestinians killed in the hurricane has risen to 9, and the number of missing people to 3.

The political advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ambassador Ahmed Al-Deek, said that the deceased Palestinian family consists of Mahmoud al-Tawab, his wife, and his children.

The Ministry indicated that it is following up on the case of 62 Palestinian citizens trapped in one of the villages near the city of Derna, and the consulate is contacting the Libyan Red Crescent and ensuring their arrival to safe areas.

Thousands of people have died and thousands more are missing after Storm Daniel swept away entire areas in Libya’s northeast region.

(WAFA, PC)

