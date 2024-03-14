By Palestine Chronicle Staff – Gaza

Tufah’s food shops, especially those selling Arabic desserts are famous destinations for people from across the city, in fact the whole of northern Gaza.

The Tufah neighborhood is located in the northeast of Gaza.

But the Israeli war on the Strip has changed the demographics of Gaza fundamentally, where residents of this famous neighborhood are now displaced refugees, living mostly in Rafah refugee camps.

Tufah is known for many things, aside from its legendary resistance to the Israeli occupation.

Now that most of Tufah has been leveled by Israeli bombs, most of its residents have become refugees in the south.

This famous dessert maker is from Tufah. He had a surprise for everyone at the displacement camp, when he managed, using simple means and little ingredients to reproduce some of his famous Qatayef, a desert that is prepared mostly during the month of Ramadan.

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent visited his makeshift stall and sent us these photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)