Palestinians Commemorate Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza, Vow Continued Resistance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Though Gaza remains under a hermetic Israeli siege and is considered an occupied territory by the international community, Palestinians in Gaza believe that the Israeli military redeployment in 2005 is a success attributed to their resistance.

In September 2005, Israeli forces inside the Strip redeployed out of Gaza, only to impose a tight siege on the Strip, which remains in place to this day.

Thousands of Palestinians died as a result of the Israeli wars and continued Israeli blockade on the Strip since then.

Yet, despite the heavy price, for some in Gaza, there is something to celebrate.

The Palestine Chronicle attended a rally organized by Gaza’s Ministry of Education to commemorate the Israeli redeployment from Gaza.

Participants and speakers underscored that the Israeli military would have remained in Palestinian cities and refugee camps in the Strip if it were not for the stiffness of the Resistance.

They vowed to end the siege and achieve complete liberation, not only in Gaza, but also in the whole of the Palestinian homeland.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)