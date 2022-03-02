Palestinians Leaving Ukraine Complain Long Wait on Poland Border

Palestine's ambassador to Ukraine, Hashem Dajani, meeting with students leaving Ukraine on the borders with Poland. (Photo: via WAFA)

Dozens of Palestinian students and members of the community fleeing Ukraine are stuck on the borders with Poland, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, they complained to Palestine’s ambassador to Ukraine, Hashem Dajani, of the long wait, demanding speeding up their entry into Poland on their way home.

Dajani visited the stranded Palestinians, mainly students, to check on their condition as they wait to be allowed into Poland.

They talked about their suffering and dismay at the long wait on the borders, demanding to pressure the Polish authorities to allow them into the country to be able to fly home.

The ambassador met with border officials and urged them to speed up the entry of the Palestinians and to make sure they are safe.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

