Palestine, Mexico Sign Memorandum of Understanding in Development Cooperation

The Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA) signed an agreement with the government of Mexico on Wednesday to build strategic partnerships and strengthen cooperation between the two countries through development programs, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, technical expertise will be exchanged between PICA and the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID) and cooperative relations will be established in various fields including education, communications and information technology, health, environment and agriculture.

In a region rife with conflicts and now battling the health and socio-economic impacts of Covid-19, AMEXCID says such projects are vital for some degree of regional stability.

“The aim of developing cooperative relations as well as enhancing common interests between the two parties is to promote sustainable development and achieve the goals of International Development 2030, in cooperation with local and international partners,” stated the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

AMEXCID coordinates Mexico’s international development cooperation actions and generates the necessary instruments and tools for the planning, monitoring and evaluation of result-oriented co-operation that is transparent and consistent with the effectiveness principles.

In the past, Mexico has expressed dismay against the rising violence against Palestinians at the hands of Israeli occupation authorities.

Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, addressed the UN Security Council last year, where he asked for the “consolidation of a politically and economically viable Palestinian State”.

He expressed Mexico’s stance on the matter, condemning the expansion of illegal Jewish settlements, the demolition of Palestinian structures and Israeli attacks on Gaza.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)