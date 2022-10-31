Palestinians Observe General Strike near Jerusalem in Mourning of Palestinian Man Killed by Israel

Palestinians in the town of Al-Eizariya, east of the occupied city of Jerusalem, observed a general strike on Monday, in mourning of a Palestinian resident killed by Israeli forces in Jericho.
All shops, schools, and other institutions were closed in mourning of 49-year-old Barakat Moussa Odeh.
Odeh succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire near the Nabi Moussa junction, south of Jericho.
A few clips published on social media platforms document the moment Israeli soldiers shot Odeh at point-blank.
Israeli forces claimed that Odeh rammed his car into a group of soldiers and settlers, injuring five of them.
