Palestinians Observe General Strike near Jerusalem in Mourning of Palestinian Man Killed by Israel

Palestinians in the town of Al-Eizariya, east of the occupied city of Jerusalem, observed a general strike on Monday, in mourning of a Palestinian resident killed by Israeli forces in Jericho.

All shops, schools, and other institutions were closed in mourning of 49-year-old Barakat Moussa Odeh.

Odeh succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire near the Nabi Moussa junction, south of Jericho.

A few clips published on social media platforms document the moment Israeli soldiers shot Odeh at point-blank.

Israeli forces claimed that Odeh rammed his car into a group of soldiers and settlers, injuring five of them.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)