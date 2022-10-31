Israel to Close West Bank, Gaza Crossings during Legislative Elections

Israeli occupation authorities said on Sunday that they would be imposing a comprehensive closure of crossings between Israel and the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip during the 25th Knesset election.

The occupation forces said in a statement that the closure would begin at midnight on Tuesday and be in place for 24 hours “pending a situational assessment.”

Only half the people who live under the Israeli regime will be allowed to fully participate in this week’s general elections. The Jewish half. > pic.twitter.com/yxA5vo3vrS — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) October 30, 2022

“After assessing the current situation and the recommendation of our security apparatus, the government has approved imposing a general closure on the West Bank and the Gaza crossings on the day of the election,” an army spokesperson said.

Israelis go to the poll on November 1 for their fifth election in less than four years.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)