Israel to Close West Bank, Gaza Crossings during Legislative Elections

October 31, 2022 Blog, News
Benjamin Gantz (R) and Yair Lapid. (Photo: File)

Israeli occupation authorities said on Sunday that they would be imposing a comprehensive closure of crossings between Israel and the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip during the 25th Knesset election.

The occupation forces said in a statement that the closure would begin at midnight on Tuesday and be in place for 24 hours “pending a situational assessment.”

“After assessing the current situation and the recommendation of our security apparatus, the government has approved imposing a general closure on the West Bank and the Gaza crossings on the day of the election,” an army spokesperson said.

Israelis go to the poll on November 1 for their fifth election in less than four years.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*