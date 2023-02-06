Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque for Turkiye, Syria Earthquake Victims (VIDEO)

Palestinians have performed prayers at occupied East Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque for the victims of powerful earthquakes that killed thousands in Turkiye and Syria, TRT World reported.

According to the Anadolu news agency correspondent, hundreds of Palestinian worshippers participated in the prayers on Monday.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkiye early Monday, killing at least 1,498 and injuring 8,533 others, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

At least 783 people were also killed and hundreds injured in Syria from the quake, according to figures from the Syrian regime’s Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defense.

Watch: Palestinians perform funeral prayer at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque today for the victims of the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria. At least 1,014 deaths were reported in Turkey, while 582 people died in Syria. pic.twitter.com/rPJ0OkQ78F — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 6, 2023

(TRT, SOCIAL)