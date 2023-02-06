Palestinians Pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque for Turkiye, Syria Earthquake Victims (VIDEO)

February 6, 2023 Blog, News, Videos
Palestinians pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque for victims of Turkiye, Syria Earthquake Victims. (Photo: via AlQastal)

Palestinians have performed prayers at occupied East Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque for the victims of powerful earthquakes that killed thousands in Turkiye and Syria, TRT World reported.

According to the Anadolu news agency correspondent, hundreds of Palestinian worshippers participated in the prayers on Monday.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkiye early Monday, killing at least 1,498 and injuring 8,533 others, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

At least 783 people were also killed and hundreds injured in Syria from the quake, according to figures from the Syrian regime’s Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defense.

(TRT, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*