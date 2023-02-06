Palestine to Join Rescue Efforts in Syria, Turkiye Following Earthquake

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestine is joining many other countries, which are sending rescuers to the devastated regions of Turkiye and Syria as a result of a deadly earthquake.

Palestinian civil defense and medical teams will be sent to Turkiye and Syria to help in rescue operations following the powerful earthquake that struck the region, the Palestinian Authority’s Prime Minister, Muhammad Shtayyeh, said in a statement on Monday.

“The necessary arrangements have been made for the arrival of rescue teams with the Syrian and Turkish countries to facilitate access to the affected areas and provide assistance to the earthquake victims,” Shtayyeh said.

The operations will be coordinated by the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA).

“The Palestinian Rapid Response and Rescue Team will take part in the ongoing efforts to support the populations of the devastated regions affected by the earthquakes,” PICA announced in a statement.

More than 2,700 people have been killed and thousands more injured after a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early Monday.

Multiple strong aftershocks have been felt across the region for hours after the first quake.

(The Palestine Chronicle)