Israel Continues to Strike Gaza as Death Toll Rises

Scores of Palestinian civilians, including women and children, have been killed and others wounded over the last few hours as the ongoing Israeli genocide campaign on the Gaza Strip enters its 99th day.

In Gaza City, civil defense crews managed to recover the bodies of 20 Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the Daraj neighborhood, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

A number of wounded individuals were transferred to Nasser Hospital, following intense and fierce Israeli bombardment in the center and south of Khan Yuins.

The Israeli military air force launched a fire belt on Qazan al-Najjar and al-Batn al-Samin in the southeastern areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli fighter jets further shelled several homes in the Al-Dawa neighborhood, north of Nuseirat, in the middle of the Gaza Strip, resulting in killing dozens and wounding others, and there are still missing people under the rubble.

An Israeli bombing resulted in the death of a number of Palestinians in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, amid continuing clashes in the city.

The occupation artillery also bombed east Deir al-Balah, Nuseirat, and al-Maghazi refugee camps and near the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the center of the Strip.

For the second day, communications and internet services were completely cut off as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the enclave.

Technical crews were being directly targeted by Israeli airstrikes while carrying out their work, despite prior coordination with international institutions.

This is the seventh time that communications and internet services have been completely cut off since the start of the aggression on October 7.

Networks and transmission towers were damaged as a result of the massive destruction caused by the aggression to the infrastructure, and the lack of fuel due to the siege, which led to frequent outages.

The bodies of 20 Palestinians were recovered following an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City at dawn on Saturday.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society also announced a complete loss of communication with its crews working in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli occupation cutting off communications and internet services, which increases the challenges facing its crews in providing their ambulance services and reaching the wounded.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,317 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

