Palestinians Refrain from Retaliating against ‘Forgotten’ Israeli Female Soldier in Occupied West Bank Town (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Though an Israeli female soldier was ‘forgotten’ by her army unit, Palestinians watching her being lost in the small West Bank town didn’t retaliate against her as is often the case when Israeli soldiers attack Palestinian neighborhoods.

Israeli police on Tuesday said that it has opened an urgent and comprehensive investigation regarding the female soldier who was left behind in the town of Al-Ram south of Ramallah.

The female soldier was part of an Israeli army occupation unit that had raided Al-Ram earlier in the day and arrested three Palestinian youth for allegedly throwing stones.

قناة كان

تقارير فلسطينية تناقلت أن قوات الجيش الإسرائيلي "نسوا" مجندة في قرية الرام جنوبي رام الله، بعد اعتقال القوات لفلسطيني في المنطقة. pic.twitter.com/mnO2FGEYJU — عاجل فلسطين (@PalNewsOnline1) January 3, 2023

The video of the female soldier who looked lost and confused circulated on social media, where Palestinian men could be heard saying that “she is lost.” However, no stones were thrown at the soldier, who was eventually retrieved by her army unit.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, nearly 7,000 Palestinians were arrested in the occupied West Bank in 2022, and 171 Palestinians were killed.

(The Palestine Chronicle)