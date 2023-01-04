Palestinians Refrain from Retaliating against ‘Forgotten’ Israeli Female Soldier in Occupied West Bank Town (VIDEO)

January 4, 2023 News
The Israeli soldier was left behind by her own army unit. (Photo: Video grab, Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Though an Israeli female soldier was ‘forgotten’ by her army unit, Palestinians watching her being lost in the small West Bank town didn’t retaliate against her as is often the case when Israeli soldiers attack Palestinian neighborhoods.

Israeli police on Tuesday said that it has opened an urgent and comprehensive investigation regarding the female soldier who was left behind in the town of Al-Ram south of Ramallah.

The female soldier was part of an Israeli army occupation unit that had raided Al-Ram earlier in the day and arrested three Palestinian youth for allegedly throwing stones.

The video of the female soldier who looked lost and confused circulated on social media, where Palestinian men could be heard saying that “she is lost.” However, no stones were thrown at the soldier, who was eventually retrieved by her army unit.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, nearly 7,000 Palestinians were arrested in the occupied West Bank in 2022, and 171 Palestinians were killed.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*