On Movement’s Anniversary, Fatah in Gaza Reveals Two New Rockets (IN PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the occasion of the 58th anniversary of the creation of the Fatah movement, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and the Martyr Nidal Al-Amoudi Brigade organized a military parade on Sunday in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

During the parade, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades announced the launch of the “Maeen” and “Raad” missiles.

According to the Brigades officials, the missiles can reach the city of Tel Aviv, in northern Israel.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)