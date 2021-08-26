Palestinians Urge International Community to Force Israel to Release Pregnant Palestinian Woman

Palestinian Women’s Affairs Minister Amal Hamad urged today the international community to force Israel to release Anhar al-Deek, 26, a pregnant Palestinian woman held in Israel as she is expected to have her baby in few days.

Hamad said in a statement that al-Deek -a mother of a baby girl from the village of Kufr Nimeh, west of Ramallah – is expected to have a cesarean delivery while in custody, which is a blatant violation of international conventions and norms, particularly the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Conventions on the Protection of Civilians and Prisoners of War.

"How would it be for a child to be born and reared here… I’m suffering from pregnancy sadness and weariness.," says Anhar Al-Deek,25, a pregnant Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails.

Read her appeal to the world demanding freedom. #FreeAnharAlDeek https://t.co/C86OL9mEub — Stop The Wall (@stopthewall) August 26, 2021

Hamad considered the arrest of al-Deek a war crime, pointing out that she was detained on March 8 while she was three months pregnant and put in very difficult conditions without any consideration for her health.

Eleven mothers out of 40 Palestinian women prisoners are currently held in Israel for their political activities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)