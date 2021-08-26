Israeli Forces Injure 14 Palestinian Protesters in Gaza

Some 14 Palestinians were injured during protests calling for the end of Israel’s brutal siege on the Gaza Strip yesterday, as Israeli occupation forces opened fire at protesters gathered near the fence separating Gaza from the occupation state.

Of those injured, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said, five were hit by live bullets, two were injured by rubber-coated steel bullets, while seven others suffered as a result of tear gas inhalation.

On Saturday night, Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes in Gaza. This came after Palestinians in the enclave held protests to mark the 52nd anniversary of the burning of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.

At least 41 Palestinians were injured during the violence, while the Israeli army said one of its soldiers was shot and critically injured.

