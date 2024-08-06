West Bank Escalation – Latest Israeli Incursions in Jenin, Tubas Kill Nine Palestinians

Two Israeli drones targeted two vehicles in Jenin on Tuesday, in the northern West Bank, resulting in the killing of five young Palestinians.

The drones targeted early this morning two vehicles separately in the eastern neighborhood of the city of Jenin, according to Al-Jazeera.

Additionally, Israeli special forces carried out a raid in the town of Ukaba north of Tubas, near Nablus, killing four Palestinians.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that some of the victims were identified as Bilal Izz al-Din Sawafta, 14, Ayser Muhammad Qasim Abu Ara, 37, Ahmed Hussam al-Din Kamel al-Saadi, 18, Nour Muhammad Yassin al-Yassin, 19, and Ameed Yassin Ghanem, 19.

Israeli occupation forces fired at ambulances preventing them from reaching the victims as reported by the Palestinian Red Crescent. The Israeli military spokesperson claimed that the operation targeted “armed cells” in the Jenin area.

The latest incident comes on the second day of the incursion of Israeli occupation forces in Jenin reinforced by military bulldozers, which carried out large-scale sabotaging and bulldozing of the area’s infrastructure.

An Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle east of #Jenin. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/7dFO9SIBIa pic.twitter.com/KCRcU6aFVy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 6, 2024

For its part, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, announced that its fighters along with other resistance fighters are facing the Israeli military incursion in Jenin and its camp with all their might.

In parallel, the Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, confirmed that it detonated a pre-prepared explosive device in an Israeli military vehicle in Jenin and achieved a direct hit.

Besieged House

Citing local sources, WAFA reported on Tuesday afternoon that Israeli occupation forces today cordoned off a house in the village of Kafr Qud, west of Jenin.

The report indicated that an Israeli army force cordoned off a house in the village, injuring a number of young men who remain locked inside.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that the occupation forces prevented ambulance crews’ access to the injured.

The destruction caused by the Israeli occupation forces during the ongoing raid of the Jenin refugee camp. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/7dFO9SIBIa pic.twitter.com/LegnvLmeeV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 6, 2024

Raid in Tubas

These developments come hours after Israeli special forces carried out a raid in the town of Ukaba north of Tubas, northeast of the city of Nablus.

Israeli forces raided the town and surrounded the home of a Palestinian while planting snipers on the roofs of the surrounding houses resulting in clashes between resistance fighters and the occupation forces, according to Al-Jazeera.

As a result, four Palestinians were reportedly killed and eight injured.

lsraeli occupation forces kill four Palestinians, injure seven others during a military raid in Tubas, northeastern West Bank. pic.twitter.com/XQJuDLCEO3 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 6, 2024

Israeli escalation continued across the West Bank where Israeli occupation forces stormed the Jalazone camp, north of Ramallah at dawn Tuesday and fired live bullets at Palestinian vehicles during an incursion in the town of Sinjil north of the city, as reported by Al-Jazeera.

Israeli forces also stormed the town of Nahalin, west of Bethlehem, forcing owners in the center of the town to shut down their shops and detained a number of young men after searching their vehicles.

Escalation in military operations in the West Bank along with the unprecedented surge of settler attacks on Palestinians since the start of the ongoing genocide in Gaza on October 7 has resulted in the killing of 604 Palestinians and the wounding of approximately 5,400 others in different parts of the West Bank, according to official Palestinian sources.

(PC, AJA, Agencies)