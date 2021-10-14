Photo Essay: Gaza, It is a Matter of Perspective

October 14, 2021 Articles, Features, Images
A kid on rollerblades leaps in the air in a rare to see skatepark near Al-Nada towers, Gaza. September 21, 2021. (Photo: Mahmoud Nasser, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Mahmoud Nasser

Driving around in Gaza, you see, feel, and experience too much. It’s overwhelming, all too hectic and chaotic, but then everything, for a moment, subsides.

This means you saw something, that thing makes you forget everything overwhelming, momentarily. Finding it can be difficult at times, but it is all about perspective.

As I drove, I saw a skatepark, sadly it was empty. A local rollerblader tells me they skate here daily before sunset. That day I left, planning to come back to see the spectacle of kids skateboarding in Gaza of all places, I couldn’t believe.

The next day I came back, eager to see it all, but of course there is a gatekeeper, there’s always a gatekeeper, much like the entire Strip, and of course he is not allowing anyone in. Ten minutes of back and forth and he’s convinced. I’m in, finally, the kids are in too. One at a time they run in, eager to skate and rollerblade, eager to show off, eager to do their thing like birds getting out of their cage.

And I photographed, so here are the photos for one of the places that for a brief moment, made me forget the painstaking reality of 2 million people in 365 kilo-meter squared. It is all about perspective.

A kid on rollerblades leaps in the air in a rare to see skatepark near Al-Nada towers, Gaza. September 21, 2021. (Photo: Mahmoud Nasser, The Palestine Chronicle)
A young kid, nicknamed Kaka, arrives at the skatepark to show off his skills on September 21, 2021, Gaza (Photo: Mahmoud Nasser, The Palestine Chronicle)
A young kid, nicknamed Kaka, arrives at the skatepark to show off his skills on September 21, 2021, Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Nasser, The Palestine Chronicle)
Two skateboarder friends take flight in a rare to see skatepark in Gaza on September 21, 2021. (Photo: Mahmoud Nasser, The Palestine Chronicle)
Kaka, seen in the middle, is about to show off his skills in Gaza’s only skatepark, on September 21, 2021. (Photo: Mahmoud Nasser, The Palestine Chronicle)
A kid stands behind the protective fence surrounding the skatepark, Gaza City. September 21, 2021 (Photo: Mahmoud Nasser, The Palestine Chronicle)
A young kid excitedly enters the skatepark second after getting permission to skate from the gatekeeper on September 21, Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Nasser, The Palestine Chronicle)
Gaza’s ‘skyline’ at sunset. September 21, 2021 (Photo: Mahmoud Nasser, The Palestine Chronicle)

(All Photos: Mahmoud Nasser, The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.