GAZA LIVE BLOG: Fierce Fighting in Jabaliya | Gaza Communication Blackout Continues | Massacres in North, South | Israeli Officers Killed – DAY 76

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Many Palestinians were reportedly killed in the Jabaliya refugee camp in Israeli shelling and strikes. The Israeli military however is reportedly preventing medics and civil defense workers from reaching the wounded. Israeli bombardment on various parts of the besieged Strip also continued with hundreds reportedly killed and wounded. The Israeli army announced the killing of several of its officers and soldiers in fierce fighting in Khan Yunis.

LATEST UPDATES:

Thursday, December 21, 11:00 am (GMT+3)

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Our medical teams are heading towards the Rafah crossing after receiving calls about wounded and injured as a result of Israeli bombing near the crossing, amid an intensification of the bombing in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

WASHINGTON POST: Democratic lawmakers are demanding greater congressional oversight of US military aid sent to Israel.

MEDICAL SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera): Three wounded people died in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City due to a lack of medical supplies, amid continuing Israeli raids on the north and center of the besieged Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Violent artillery shelling targeted the northern areas of the Gaza Strip. Heavy machine gun fire was heard in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza.

Thursday, December 21, 10:00 am (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation boats are intensively bombarding the beaches of Rafah and Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, December 21, 09:00 am (GMT+3)

PALESTINIAN MEDICAL SOURCES: 55 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on citizens’ homes in Khan Yunis during the past 24 hours.

KAN: Tel Aviv is offering a financial grant of up to $5,600 per month to Israelis who return to their homes 4 kilometers from the Gaza Strip border.

ISRAELI ARMY: Residents of towns located four kilometers from the border with the Gaza Strip can return to their homes.

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: A woman was killed and her husband was injured in an Israeli bombing of their house in Maroun al-Ras.

Thursday, December 21, 08:00 am (GMT+3)

PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT: Renewed clashes between the Palestinian Resistance and the invading Israeli forces in the vicinity of the administration site of the Al-Qassam Brigades, east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: Five Israeli soldiers were seriously injured in Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the outskirts of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: The occupation forces continue to besiege a building belonging to the Red Crescent in Jabaliya.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Misgav Am in the Upper Galilee.

PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT: Israeli occupation continues to cut off communications and the Internet from the Gaza Strip for the second day in a row.

Thursday, December 21,07:15 am (GMT+3)

RED CRESCENT: Israeli occupation forces continue to besiege a building belonging to the Red Crescent in Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. Palestinian medics and wounded are trapped inside.

(The Palestine Chronicle)