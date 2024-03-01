‘Expel the Israeli Ambassador’ – French Opposition Leader Responds to Gaza Coverage Tweet

The embassy criticized Liberation’s headline as anti-Israel propaganda and questioned the accuracy of the death toll provided by the newspaper.

French opposition lawmaker Thomas Portes has called for the deportation of Israel’s Paris Ambassador Alona Fisher-Kamm, whom he accused of attacking press freedom to “stifle the genocide in Gaza,” the Anadolu news agency reported.

After the French newspaper Liberation featured the headline “30,000 dead in Gaza” on its front page on Thursday, the Israeli Embassy in Paris, on its X account, accused the French newspaper of acting as a “mouthpiece” for Hamas.

Gaza : 30 000 morts C'est la une de @libe ce jeudi Lire : https://t.co/nj2k4mQp7h pic.twitter.com/p4Twr6Mtbk — Libération (@libe) February 28, 2024

Expressing regret over the use of the term “a massacre of Gaza children” by the newspaper, the embassy highlighted that such phrasing conveyed the message that Israel deliberately targeted the most vulnerable civilians.

Citing the embassy’s statement, Portes, a lawmaker from the La France Insoumise (LFI – France Unbowed) party, said: “This morning, the Israeli embassy attacks press freedom to stifle the genocide organized by the Israeli army.”

“France cannot tolerate this. Diplomatic relations must be immediately severed, and the Israeli ambassador must be expelled from our soil without delay,” Portes said on X.

Ce matin l’ambassade d’Israël s’en prend à la liberté de la presse pour étouffer le génocide organisée par l’armée israélienne.

La France ne peut tolérer cela.

Il faut rompre immédiatement les relations diplomatiques et expulser l’ambassadeur israélien de notre sol sans délais. https://t.co/AHOMJQSCD7 — Thomas Portes (@Portes_Thomas) February 29, 2024

European Vote

Meanwhile, anger over the Israeli genocide in Gaza continues to rise in Europe, with millions protesting across the content.

The chants for a ceasefire seem to finally have registered with EU politicians. For the first time, the EU parliament has called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, though one day later, it overwhelmingly rejected the arms embargo on Israel proposed by the Left Group.

In the European Parliament General Assembly, the 2023 report on “Human rights and democracy in the world and the European Union’s policy on the matter” was approved on Wednesday with 265 votes in favor, 253 against, and 10 abstentions.

Upon a request from members of the Left group in the parliament, the report’s 62nd article was amended to include the call for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” Anadolu reported.

The newly revised report included a statement urging the EU, its member states, and the international community to call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,457 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, Anadolu)