Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinian Members of Civil Defense near Nablus

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed two Palestinians on Thursday night near the Huwwara military checkpoint to the south of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Israeli occupation soldiers opened gunfire at Imad Abu Rashid, 47, seriously injuring him by live bullets in his head, abdomen, and chest. He was announced dead a few minutes later.

Another man, who was identified as 35-year-old Ramzi Ziyyara, was shot in the heart by live ammunition and critically injured. He succumbed to his wounds shortly after.

Rashid and Zihara were residents of the Askar refugee camp in Nablus and members of the Palestinian Civil Defense.

A third Palestinian also sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he underwent a surgery and is now in a stable condition, the ministry added.

A fourth Palestinian who was waiting to cross the checkpoint was also shot in the foot and detained by the Israeli soldiers.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)