PHOTOS: Using Humble Means, Besieged Gaza Prepares for the Coronavirus

March 16, 2020 Articles, Features
Using humble means, a refugee worker sterilizes the streets in Al-Shati refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite its limited resources, the Gaza Health Ministry and international aid agencies operating in the besieged Gaza Strip, are taking precautionary measures to protect the Palestinians in the Strip from the Coronavirus COVID-19 disease.

Palestinian photojournalist Fawzi Mahmoud visited the Al-Shati refugee camp, located on the outskirts of Gaza city.

His photos below illustrate some of the measures taken to shield the refugees of the camp from the deadly virus.

(All photos: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

