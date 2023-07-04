Solidarity with Jenin: Hundreds of Palestinians Protest at Gaza Fence

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hundreds of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip rushed to the fence separating Gaza from Israel to show support for Jenin, which is currently under Israeli military attacks.

Hours after news reported that thousands of Israeli soldiers are invading the town and refugee camp of Jenin, on July 3, Palestinians in the Strip protested in a show of solidarity.

In the gallery below, hundreds of Palestinian protesters burned tires, raised Palestinian flags, and warned the Israeli government that a Palestinian response to the Jenin violence was forthcoming.

The protests took place east of Gaza City.

The Palestine Chronicle reporters visited the fence and sent us these photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)