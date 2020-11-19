Pompeo: US to Label BDS Movement as ‘Anti-Semitic’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington will take measures against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, which seeks to isolate Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians.

Washington “will regard the global anti-Israel BDS campaign as anti-Semitic,” he said.

“We will immediately take steps to identify organizations that engage in hateful BDS conduct and withdraw US government support for such groups,” Pompeo said.

Mike Pompeo said he will make the first visit by a US secretary of state to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, after labelling the pro-Palestinian BDS movement an anti-Semitic "cancer"https://t.co/eIBWHZUzp9 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 19, 2020

“We want to stand with all other nations that recognize the BDS movement for the cancer that it is.”

Israel sees BDS as a strategic threat and has long accused it of anti-Semitism.

Activists strongly deny the charge, comparing the boycott to the economic isolation that helped bring down apartheid in South Africa.

Palestinians protest against US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s planned visits to the Golan Heights and an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/5nx6sf0Mqe — TRT World (@trtworld) November 18, 2020

Last week Pompeo announced his intention to create a new process by which Washington can label organizations and NGOs as “anti-Semitic”, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Three people close to the issue confirmed the move, saying Pompeo may hold off on making an announcement.

Pompeo made the first visit by a US secretary of state to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Thursday, after labeling the pro-Palestinian BDS movement an anti-Semitic “cancer”.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)