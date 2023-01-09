Pope Francis Calls for Preserving Historic, Legal Status Quo in Occupied Jerusalem

Pope Francis. (Photo: Long Thiên, via Wikimedia Commons)

Pope Francis on Monday called for preserving the historical and legal status quo in occupied Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Speaking during his annual meeting with the diplomatic corps accredited to the Vatican City on the occasion of Christmas and New Year’s, Pope Francis expressed concern about the increase in violence in the holy land, which led to more victims.

He stressed that the holy city belongs to the three monotheistic religions, and it is the most affected by this violence, noting that the name of Jerusalem brings to mind its true image, which should be a forum for peace and not a theater of conflict as it is today.

Pope Francis hoped that the Palestinian and Israeli sides would return to direct dialogue in order to implement the vision of the two states in all its dimensions and within the framework of international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions.

