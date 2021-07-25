Pro-Palestine Activists to Block Israeli Cargo Ship at New York Port

Thousands of activists in New York City and New Jersey are scheduled to block an Israeli-operated cargo ship from unloading at the Port of New York on Sunday morning in support of the call for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Israeli apartheid.

Scheduled for 6 AM EST at the Maher Terminal in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the activists are set to block the ship ZIM Qingdao, operated by the Israeli international shipping company ZIM, from unloading.

This is part of a global movement, with over 8,000 people worldwide pledging to mobilize at different ports around the world to #BlockTheBoat. https://t.co/trA9N4sLDS — Samidoun Network #FreeKhalidaJarrar (@SamidounPP) July 25, 2021

According to a press release, this is part of a global movement, with over 8,000 people worldwide pledging to mobilize at different ports around the world to #BlockTheBoat.

On June 2, 2021, the protesters in Seattle managed to stop another ZIM cargo ship. At that time, BDS activists blocked a ZIM cargo ship from unloading at Auckland Port.

Israeli cargo ship stranded at sea for a week — blocked from docking in Seattle port by a collective of Palestinian feminists #BlockTheBoat https://t.co/uiX7ta4ua7 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) June 11, 2021

The ship finally returned to sea after 10 local workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union refused to cross the line of protesters to unload the ship.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)