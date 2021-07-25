Pro-Palestine Activists to Block Israeli Cargo Ship at New York Port

Pro-Palestine protesters block Israeli cargo ship at the port of Oakland, California. (Photo: via AROC Twitter Page)

Thousands of activists in New York City and New Jersey are scheduled to block an Israeli-operated cargo ship from unloading at the Port of New York on Sunday morning in support of the call for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Israeli apartheid.

Scheduled for 6 AM EST at the Maher Terminal in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the activists are set to block the ship ZIM Qingdao, operated by the Israeli international shipping company ZIM, from unloading.

According to a press release, this is part of a global movement, with over 8,000 people worldwide pledging to mobilize at different ports around the world to #BlockTheBoat.

On June 2, 2021, the protesters in Seattle managed to stop another ZIM cargo ship. At that time, BDS activists blocked a ZIM cargo ship from unloading at Auckland Port.

The ship finally returned to sea after 10 local workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union refused to cross the line of protesters to unload the ship.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

