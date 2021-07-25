Israeli Forces Injure Palestinian Youth in West Bank

A Palestinian youth was injured and two others were arrested by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, according to a local official on Sunday, reported Anadolu Agency.

“Israeli forces set up a trap for the three youths, arresting two while the third was injured,” Samer Abu Baker, the mayor of Ya’bad town, southwest of Jenin in the northern West Bank, told Anadolu Agency.

It is not yet clear how serious his injuries are.

According to an Israeli military statement, Israeli forces opened fire near the Mevo Dotan settlement, southwest of Jenin., injuring one youth and detained the two others after a short manhunt.

Around 4,850 Palestinians are estimated to be held in Israeli prisons, including 41 women, 225 children, and 540 administrative detainees, according to Palestinian rights groups.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)