30 Soldiers in One Operation – Resistance Roundup – Day 104

This would have not happened if it were not for the strong Palestinian Resistance throughout Gaza.

According to NBC News, the Biden Administration is beginning to recognize that there is no military solution to the Israeli war on Gaza.

The realization arrived belatedly for tens of thousands of Palestinians who have lost their lives or were wounded in the Israeli quest of destroying the Resistance, in fact, all of Gaza.

But the US shift would have not happened if it were not for the stiff, in fact powerful, Palestinian Resistance throughout the Gaza Strip, even in the northern region, which Israel had allegedly ‘pacified’ weeks ago.

On today’s roundup of the Resistance operations on the 104th day of the Israeli war, Al-Qassam Brigades speak of killing and wounding over 40 Israeli soldiers in various fighting axes.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“After our fighters returned from the areas of clashes, they confirmed that a Zionist force stationed in a house was targeted with an anti-fortification TBG shell, killing 5 of its members, east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “After returning from the combat fronts, our fighters confirmed the explosion of a house that was previously rigged with several explosive devices targeting a Zionist infantry force consisting of 30 soldiers. The soldiers were lured into the house, and as soon as they entered, the house was completely detonated, resulting in deaths and injuries among them in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target two Merkava tanks and a D9 military bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Abasan area, east of the city of Khan Yunis. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist troop carrier at the Al-Khalil military site, east of Al-Tuffah neighborhood, with an Al-Yassin 105 shell. “Al-Qassam fighters targeted a Zionist troop carrier on Jabal al-Rayyis, east of Al-Tuffah neighborhood, with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, and clashed with soldiers who were around it, leaving them dead and wounded.

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting an Israeli force holed up inside a building in Jabaliya al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/IQLDZ9QOLk pic.twitter.com/5mN5iCtgNw — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 18, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades blow up a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near the Eastern Cemetery, east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. “After our fighters’ return from the clash areas, they confirmed targeting two Zionist bulldozers with two anti-armor shells in the Ma’an area southeast of the city of Khan Yunis. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to clash with a Zionist infantry force of 12 soldiers and eliminate 4 soldiers from point-blank range near the eastern cemetery, east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near the Eastern Cemetery, east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip. “After our fighters returned from the areas of combat, they confirmed that they had targeted a Zionist Merkava tank and a D9 military bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Batn Al-Samin area, south of the city of Khan Yunis. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a gathering of occupation forces penetrating east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip, with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully targeted a special Zionist force fortified in a residential building with an anti-fortification TBG shell, causing deaths and injuries, east of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully targeted a Zionist special force barricaded inside a building in the Sheikh Ajlin area, southwest of Gaza City, with an anti-fortification TBG shell and clashed with it. “Al-Qassam Brigades blow up a tunnel opening on a Zionist infantry force east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank operated by three soldiers with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard the Kissufim site with a rocket barrage.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen clashing with Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods in Gaza City. Audio and text translation:

0:29 – "Go ahead. Depend on Allah."

1:00 – Targeting an enemy vehicle with an Al-Yassin 105 shell… pic.twitter.com/548aKoDMOI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 18, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns against the soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy on the front lines east of Jabaliya. “We are engaged in fierce clashes with the Zionist enemy forces with machine guns and anti-tank shells on the axes of advance in the center, east, and south of the city of Khan Yunis. “Saraya Al-Quds bombs the settlements of the Gaza envelope with a concentrated rocket barrage.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:00 PM, on Thursday, 18-01-2024, targeted the Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons, and it was directly hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, 18/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Admit barracks with rocket weapons, and achieved direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:30 PM, on Thursday, 18/01/2024, targeted the Al-Malakiyeh site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:30 PM, on Thursday, 18/01/2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the hills of Kafr Shuba and the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missile weapons and achieved direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:00 PM, on Thursday, 18-01-2024, targeted the Al-Rahib site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.”

