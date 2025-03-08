Protester Scales Big Ben, Trump Resort Vandalized – Palestine Solidarity Actions

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A man climbed Big Ben in a pro-Palestine protest, prompting road closures, while a separate group vandalized Donald Trump’s Scottish golf resort.

On Saturday, roads surrounding the Palace of Westminster in London were shut down as emergency services worked to bring down a man who had climbed the Big Ben tower while holding a Palestinian flag.

Images revealed the man, barefoot and staging a protest in solidarity with Palestinians, standing on a ledge several meters above ground on Elizabeth Tower, which houses the iconic Big Ben.

Due to the incident, officials canceled tours of the Houses of Parliament.

Westminster Bridge and a nearby street were blocked for most of Saturday, with numerous emergency vehicles seen at the location. Crowds gathered behind a police cordon, as reported by the Associated Press and other media outlets.

A man scaled Elizabeth Tower, home to Big Ben, waving the Palestinian flag and chanting for freedom. He climbed about halfway up before being stopped. #FreePalestine #London pic.twitter.com/FjYsoVciaD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 8, 2025

The Metropolitan Police told the Associated Press that their officers, in collaboration with firefighters and ambulance services, were working to bring the situation to a safe resolution. Police received reports about the man at approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday, and by the afternoon, he was still on the tower.

Three emergency personnel were lifted by a fire brigade ladder platform, where they attempted to communicate with the protester using a megaphone.

In another incident, and in solidarity with Gaza, a pro-Palestine group reportedly vandalized parts of Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, as per British media.

The Palestine Action group shared images online showing red paint splattered across a building at the Ayrshire resort. In addition, the words “Gaza is not for sale” were sprayed across one of the greens, and another green was seen dug up. A photo also showed a damaged lamp post at the resort, which is owned by the Trump Organization.

BREAKING: Palestine Action wreck Trump's golf course in Turnberry, Scotland. "GAZA IS NOT FOR SALE" is sprayed across the lawn and the golf course's holes are dug up. Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach. pic.twitter.com/ZoH8joHEYi — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) March 8, 2025

“BREAKING: Palestine Action wreck Trump’s golf course in Turnberry, Scotland,” Palestine Action tweeted on X, adding, “‘GAZA IS NOT FOR SALE’ is sprayed across the lawn and the golf course’s holes are dug up. Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach.”

Police Scotland said they are investigating the incident.

The actions of former US President Trump have sparked widespread international criticism, particularly after he made repeated proposals to evacuate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and turn the area into a resort. He suggested that the US should take control of Gaza and redevelop it, stating that Palestinians should leave the region.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too,” Trump remarked during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month.

BREAKING: Trump's Turnberry Golf Resort is fully shut today after actionists dug up the greens and painted 'Gaza is not for sale' on the lawn. Yesterday, it was ranked #3 golf course in Europe. Today, its shut. pic.twitter.com/xmCRncaqIv — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) March 8, 2025

Solidarity with Palestine has surged globally due to the Israeli genocide in Gaza, which lasted 15 months, resulting in over 160,000 deaths and injuries. The resistance and steadfastness of Palestinians have been key in garnering international support for Gaza, which remains under an intense Israeli siege.

(PC, BBC, Social Media)