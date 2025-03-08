In a Show of Muslim Unity: OIC Adopts Egyptian Plan for Gaza Reconstruction

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has endorsed Egypt’s plan for the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza, calling for an international fund to support orphans and aid the injured.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has welcomed the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers in Jeddah. In a statement, Hamas called for “practical measures to back and empower the Palestinian people in their struggle for justice and freedom.”

On Thursday, the OIC announced its adoption of the Egyptian plan for the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza. In its final statement following the 20th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the organization emphasized “the absolute rejection and firm opposition to plans aimed at displacing Palestinians, as well as Israeli annexation and settlement measures in the West Bank.”

The statement highlighted that the meeting adopted “the plan presented by the Arab Republic of Egypt for the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza,” urging the international community and financial institutions to provide the necessary support for its implementation. It also stressed that these efforts should align with launching a political process aimed at achieving a just and lasting solution to fulfill the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for statehood and living in peace and security.

The OIC welcomed the proposal to hold an international conference in Cairo as soon as possible, in cooperation with Palestine and the United Nations, to accelerate the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Gaza following the destruction caused by Israeli aggression.

Additionally, the statement called for the establishment of an international fund, in collaboration with the UN, to care for the approximately 40,000 orphans in Gaza who are victims of Israeli aggression. It also urged support for providing prosthetics to thousands of injured individuals, particularly children who have lost limbs, and encouraged countries and organizations to propose related initiatives.

The OIC strongly condemned “any plans to displace the Palestinian people, whether individually or collectively, within or outside their land, considering such actions as ethnic cleansing and a grave violation of international law.” It also rejected Israeli policies of annexation, settlement expansion, home demolitions, land confiscation, and infrastructure destruction, warning that these actions threaten to escalate the situation regionally and violate international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Earlier, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty confirmed that Egypt had developed a comprehensive, multi-phase plan for the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza, expressing hope for international and EU support for these efforts.

This announcement came after an emergency Arab summit hosted in Cairo last Tuesday to discuss developments in Gaza, following the end of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel without an agreement to extend it or proceed to the second phase.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)