Protests Erupt in Libya after Foreign Minister Meets Israeli Counterpart

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The head of Libya’s government has suspended the country’s foreign minister after her Israeli counterpart alleged that they had a ‘high-level’ meeting in Italy last week.

According to the Associated Press, “Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who heads the government of national unity in the capital, Tripoli, also referred Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush, for investigation over the meeting.”

Libya's FM Najla Mangoush suspended from her job after meeting with Israel's FM last week in Rome. Mass protests have also broken out in the country in response to the meeting pic.twitter.com/KKgflH4nh0 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 28, 2023

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced on Sunday that the countries’ foreign ministers had met the previous week in Rome. He also praised “the great potential for the relations” between Israel and Libya.

Cohen’s statement prompted huge demonstrations across Libya, the BBC reported.

According to the BBC, “Protests broke out in the capital Tripoli and some other cities following news of the meeting. Roads were blocked, tires burnt and demonstrators waved the Palestinian flag.”

Libya does not recognize Israel nor does it have diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.

(The Palestine Chronicle)