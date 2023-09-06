Putin: West Uses Zelensky’s Jewish Heritage to Distract from Glorification of Nazism in Ukraine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the West is using Volodymyr Zelensky’s Jewish heritage to cover for the culpability of Ukrainian nationalists in the Holocaust, RT reported.

“I think it’s important to repeat that Western handlers placed at the head of modern Ukraine an ethnic Jew, a man of Jewish background, with Jewish roots – in this way, in my opinion, covering up the anti-human basis of the current Ukrainian state,” Putin said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“That makes the entire situation so highly disgusting, to have an ethnic Jew mask the glorification of Nazism and those who carried out the Holocaust in Ukraine at the time, exterminating 1.5 million people,” Putin added.

The Russian president went on to point out that the German army and the SS “delegated” the massacre of Jews to local anti-semites and nationalists, the likes of Stepan Bandera.

Bandera was declared a war criminal by the Soviet Union and Poland for his role in the Holocaust. However, he was named ‘Hero of Ukraine’ in 2010 by pro-US President Viktor Yushchenko.

This is not the first time Putin condemns Kyev’s glorification of Nazism.

In June, he strongly criticized Ukraine’s decision to remove Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin from public squares and replace him with Nazi collaborator Bandera.

(PC, RT)