Qassam Brigades Release Video of Israeli Prisoners: ‘Time is Running Out’

Two Israeli prisoners held by Hamas speak out in a video, urging pressure on Israeli authorities for their return while describing the harsh conditions they face.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, released a video on Saturday titled “Time is Running Out,” which featured two Israeli prisoners currently held in Gaza.

In the video, the two captives detailed their experience of being caught in Israeli army shelling as they emerged from a tunnel to get some fresh air.

Despite being hit by the shelling, they managed to survive, crediting their survival to God and the efforts of the Qassam fighters who brought them back into the safety of the tunnel.

The Israeli captives emphasized the precariousness of their situation, describing their current environment as unsafe and lacking basic necessities like food, drink, and blankets.

They also pointed out the contrast between their situation and the actions of the Israeli army, who they say are bombing them while Hamas fighters risk their lives to ensure they can breathe fresh air outside the tunnel.

In their message, the prisoners called for pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure their safe return.

They also voiced their frustration at the lack of attention given to the condition of other prisoners who have returned home, urging for those individuals to be given a platform to speak about their experiences.

The captives concluded their message by saying, “Bring us back to life, we are dead here,” and warned viewers not to believe the Israeli government’s narrative about pressuring Hamas, as they argued that the bombing was a direct result of the government’s actions.

In a related development, families of Israeli prisoners held in Gaza held a vigil near the Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The families, visibly concerned about the fate of the prisoners since Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza last month, demanded that a prisoner exchange agreement be reached with Hamas.

During the protest, some of the relatives gave speeches, calling on US President Donald Trump to exert all available pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu to end the fighting.

The protestors also accused Netanyahu of fracturing the state and society, and of risking the lives of both captives and soldiers for his political agenda.

(PC, AJA)