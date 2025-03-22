By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Video footage shared on social media captured the moment the Israeli army blew up the hospital and an adjacent medical school.

The United Nations has condemned Israel’s destruction of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza calling it a violation of international law.

“All attacks against medical infrastructure by any of the parties is a violation of international humanitarian law, and we stand opposed to this,” UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a press conference on Friday in response to a question from the Anadolu news agency.

🚨Breaking: The Israeli army blows up and destroys the Turkish Friendship Hospital, the only hospital in Gaza dedicated to cancer patients. pic.twitter.com/QM0b3JKsDI — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) March 21, 2025

Located in central Gaza, the hospital was built by Türkiye and served as a cancer treatment center operated by local authorities.

Video footage shared on social media captured the moment the Israeli army blew up the hospital and an adjacent medical school.

Haq stated that the UN has “reported regularly on the fact that all of the hospitals in Gaza have sustained at least some damage over the course of this conflict,” adding that the situation was “intolerable” for “the suffering population.”

‘Heinous Crime’

The Israeli army confirmed that it blew up the hospital earlier on Friday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza also strongly condemned the hospital’s destruction as a “heinous crime” committed by the Israeli army after using it “as a headquarters for its forces throughout its occupation of the so-called Netzarim Corridor” area to separate Gaza’s north from its south, Anadolu reported.

NEWS: Israeli forces have destroyed Gaza’s only specialized oncology facility — the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, located in the Netzarim Corridor. Before the war, the hospital provided critical cancer treatment for 10,000 patients annually, after being rebuilt with… pic.twitter.com/hclqIJ2QM3 — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) March 21, 2025

“The Ministry affirms that this criminal behavior by the occupier is consistent with the systematic destruction of the healthcare system and is part of the ongoing genocide,” the statement added.

‘Netanyahu Will be Held Accountable’ – Türkiye

Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its strong condemnation of the hospital’s destruction saying it was aimed at rendering Gaza uninhabitable.

“The deliberate targeting of a hospital providing healthcare services to civilians in Gaza constitutes part of Israel’s policy aimed at rendering Gaza uninhabitable and forcibly displacing the Palestinian people,” the ministry said in a statement.

Regarding Israel’s Attack Targeting the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza https://t.co/z9O37h1EiM pic.twitter.com/TCNl3oNAro — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) March 21, 2025

The statement called on the international community “to take concrete and deterrent measures against Israel’s unlawful attacks and systematic state terrorism.”

“All those responsible for the ongoing genocide in Palestine, including Netanyahu himself, will, sooner or later, be held accountable under international law,” it emphasized.

Renewed Genocidal Assault

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

UNICEF spokesperson in Gaza, Rosalia Bullen, stated that over 200 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza since Israel resumed its war on the Strip last Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ZtAVbr9zEd — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 21, 2025

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 49,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, Anadolu)